Neil Harris will have some big choices to make when his Cardiff City side host Huddersfield Town in the Welsh capital tonight.

The Bluebirds go in to the game off the back of on an impressive 4-0 win over Luton at the weekend, and manager Neil Harris will be hoping his side carry on exactly where they left off when they face Huddersfield.

One player who will be absent for the Bluebirds tomorrow is loanee Jordan Osei-Tutu. With manager Neil Harris suggesting the Arsenal right back, won’t be involved this side of Christmas.

Cardiff are expected to remain unchanged from the side that were victorious at the weekend.

Formation (4-4-2)

A. Smithies

L. Bacuna,

S. Morrison,

C. Nelson

J. Bennett

W. Vaulks

J. Ralls

H. Wilson

S. Ojo

K. Moore

Tonight’s game in the Welsh capital should be tasty. Both of these sides are full of confidence after impressive victories at the weekend.

Neil Harris will have to encourage his players to constantly press the possession based Huddersfield into mistakes, if they’re to create chances in the game.

One of the most interesting match ups of the game will be the brotherly battle between Leandro and Juninho, with both expected to start for their respective teams.

Ultimately Huddersfield appear to be slow starters. If Middlesbrough would’ve took more of their early chances at the weekend the Terriers may have been beaten.

If the side from Wales can put pressure on Huddersfield from the very start, they may have too much for the visitors.