The Millers have a tough task on their hands if they are to avoid relegation back to League One.

Paul Warne will need to consider these four things if he is to keep Rotherham United in the Championship.

1) The Importance of Freddie Ladapo

Rotherham’s record signing is always a threat for Warne’s side.

Ladapo offers pace, strength and a key eye for goal, he will be crucial if they are to stay up this season.

His goalscoring record may not scream prolific striker but Ladapo is a nightmare for defences none the less.

2) Keeping Richard Wood fit

Wood is a defender with vast experience and he can add defensive quality to the team.

It is not just his defensive quality but his leadership ability that can help Rotherham stay in the league.

Warne may face a battle keeping Wood fit though as he approaches the latter years of his career.

3) Shutting up shop towards the end

This hasn’t been an issue in recent games but Warne’s team have a knack of conceding late goals.

One issue many teams lower down the league have is their tendency to drop back when protecting a slim lead. This more often than not leads to a goal for the opposition and last-minute heartbreak.

4) The importance of the fans

Having no home fans has shown to be a negative for many home teams.

The potential return of fans will certainly boost the atmosphere around the New York Stadium and give the players that needed lift in tight games.