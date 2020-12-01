Aston Villa coach John Terry is said to be a leading contender to become Derby County’s manager according to the Daily Mail.

Terry is said to have impressed club members including the potential new owners.

Wayne Rooney is currently standing in as the Derby boss but those close to Sheik Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, who is set to takeover at the club in a 60 million pound deal, believe he sees Terry as the man to guide the club in the right direction.

The former Chelsea and England defender is currently a member of Dean Smith’s backroom staff at Aston Villa, but it is no secret that Terry is keen to move into full time management.

It was Wayne Rooney who oversaw Derby’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe on Saturday and he will once again be in the hot seat as his side host Coventry tonight.

Rooney has declared his interest in the managers role but is said to be more than happy to continue as a player.

“I’ve told (the players) to still call me “Wazza” for the time being,” he said.

“If I get the job on a long-term basis, they can call me what they want.”

England’s all time top goal-scorer has admitted to tapping into the vast knowledge of a certain Steve McClaren since he returned to the club as technical director.

Rooney said: “It’s been having great Steve in because it’s my first time doing this job.

“I’m confident of doing it but of course… if I’m in doubt over anything then it’s great to have Steve there to bounce things off and get his experience.”

Derby languish at the foot of the Championship table taking just seven points from their opening 14 games. The side have only managed to score six goals in the league and with England’s all time top goal-scorer now running things off the pitch rather than on it this has taken a further hit.

The Rams and Rooney will be desperate to secure a vital win over fellow strugglers Coventry to impress their potential new owner. If they slip to yet another defeat though more eyes will be looking towards the potential arrival of Terry.