The FA Cup is seen as the world’s most prestigious, domestic cup competition. It comes with its own, bespoke cliches such as ‘the magic of the cup’ and many more.

The Cup’s Third Round is often seen as a glamour tie for lower or non-league clubs. It is the round that the competition opens its doors to the bigger teams from the Premier League and the Sky Bet Championship.

The draw was yesterday evening (Monday) and it threw together League Two side Crawley Town and Premier League new boys Leeds United.

Yems vs Bielsa as Crawley meet Leeds United

Irrespective of their differing leagues and players, the FA Cup can prove to be a big leveller. On any given day, a Goliath can be slain by a David. Aside from the players and their chance to lock horns, it also gives the two managers a chance to pit their wits against each other.

Crawley boss Yems has been at Crawley since early December last year and has a win% of 36.8% from 38 games in charge. The Reds currently sit 15th in the League Two table.

Marcelo Bielsa has reinvigorated Leeds United since his arrival at the club. He has lifted a midtable, mediocre side into the Premier League where they are holding their own in 12th place at the moment.

It will definitely be a clash of styles and it will be a clash that will allow Yems to measure himself up to one of football’s great minds.

The Crawley Town reaction

It is a game that will definitely appeal to Reds fans, especially after confirmation that fans are to be allowed back into the ground. Essentially, up to 1,302 Crawley Town fans could be in the ground to witness the visit of Marcelo Bielsa’s side to the Broadfield Stadium.

Manager John Yems

💭 The Gaffer gives his thoughts after drawing @LUFC in the third round of the @EmiratesFACup #TownTeamTogether🔴 pic.twitter.com/0EMy8B3oQ9 — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) November 30, 2020

Striker Ashley Nadesan

