Watford striker Joao Pedro has seen his value ‘triple’ since his arrival, to upwards of £10.8 million, claims Transfermarkt.

The Brazilian forward has had a strange Watford career to date.

Back in October 2019, Pedro was granted work permit to leave Brazilian club Fluminense – a year after he initially penned his deal with Watford.

Having been granted work permit, Pedro would have to wait until January of this year until he could link up with his new teammates.

He made three substitute appearances in the Premier League last time round.

Watford were relegated after Nigel Pearson had guided them out of the drop zone, only to be sacked before the end of the season.

Since, Watford have appointed Vladimir Ivic as manager, and Pedro has become a star player under the Serb.

His goal in the 4-1 win over Preston North End last weekend was his fifth in the Championship this season, having featured in all but one of Watford’s 14 Championship games.

There’s a lot of clout around the 19-year-old right now.

His move to Watford cost the club £3.6 million according to Transfermarkt, but now his estimated value in £10.6 million – almost triple what Watford paid for him.

Pedro looks to be a real keen signing for Watford and the good news is that he’s penned to the club until 2025.

His form might bring about some unwanted attention in the New Year. Watford though can rest assured in the knowledge that they’ll likely be in for a big payday should anyone come in for Pedro’s.