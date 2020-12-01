Middlesbrough were one of several Championship clubs linked with ex-Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips over summer, with Cardiff City winning the race.

Despite Charlton’s disastrous season in the Championship, Phillips emerged as one of the best young goalkeepers in the division.

Now aged 25, Phillips endured a summer of heavy speculation.

Derby County and Blackburn Rovers were the two clubs linked at first, with Birmingham City later becoming involved.

Middlesbrough were then linked and after Phillips had refused a new contract extension at Charlton, manager Lee Bowyer revealed that he’d rejected an Boro offer for Phillips.

Instead, Neil Warnock recruited Fulham’s Marcus Bettinelli on loan.

The Englishman fell out-of-favour at Fulham with the emergence of Marek Rodak last season and was subsequently loaned out by Scott Parker last summer.

He’s so far featured in all 14 of Middlesbrough’s Championship games, conceding just nine in the process.

In the last outing against Huddersfield though, Bettinelli came under fire after Town ran away with the 3-2 victory and it leaves question marks over his next few games.

Phillips meanwhile is sitting on the bench at Cardiff. Yet to make his debut, would Phillips not have been a better fit for Boro?

The season is still young and Boro are looking in good shape. Bettinelli to his credit has kept six clean sheets in the Championship this season, but Warnock could yet regret his failed summer bid for Phillips, especially with Bettinelli only on Teesside for a season.