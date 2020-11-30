Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan was already at Leeds United when Argentinian coaching maestro Marcelo Bielsa arrived. Corberan had arrived and worked under Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom.

Bielsa’s arrival ushered in a new era at Elland Road, transforming the Whites from a midtable side to champions in just two seasons. Corberan was a key element in that success story, a coach trusted by El Loco. Speaking to media publication ‘The Coaches’ Voice’, the Terriers boss spoke about the experience.

Leeds United and Bielsa – a new system

After a disappointing limp to midtable mediocrity, it was clear that change wqas needed at Elland Road. However, no Leeds United fan could have predicted that this change would involve Marcelo Bielsa, a doyen of coaching in world football.

Bielsa’s arrival turned that side to an outfit pushing for promotion in just one season. It is the system that did it. High-octane, possession-based football is what drives at the heart of every Bielsa side. It worked for Leeds United – they are now holding their own in the Premier League.

Carlos Corberan – from Leeds United U23s to Terriers boss

Carlos Corberan impressed in guiding Leeds United’s U23s from the broken unit they’d become under Massimo Cellino’s ownership to league and overall winners in the Professional Development League.

His implementation of Bielsa’s system at that level allowed smooth progression from the U23s to the first-team aquad and it was a path trodden by many of hte young players at Elland Road.

Bielsa included Corberan as a key aide for the first-team and respected him highly. Such was that respect that he didn’t stand in the way of Spaniard Corberan when he went for the job at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Corberan and the lessons learned under Bielsa

The style of play that Huddersfield Town now play is straight out of the Bielsa playbook. Fast-and-flowing, Town spread it to the wings and attack at pace. They look to keep possession and overwhelm opponents.

Whilst the Huddersfield game has chaged, Corberan is quick to pay compliments to the lessons he learned under Bielsa at Elland Road.

Speaking to The Coaches’ Voice, Corberan said: “Working with Marcelo was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” going on to add, “with Marcelo, you can only learn.”

He also added that, “it was a marvellous experience,” and it is an experience that he seems to be taking to Huddersfield Town.

Will Carlos Corberan manage to turn Huddersfield Town into a Championship force?