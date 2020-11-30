Sunderland have already had ‘dozens’ of applications for their vacant managerial position, claims Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Last night, Sunderland parted ways with manager Phil Parkinson.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss had last week drawn against Fleetwood Town in League One to take their winless run to five in all competitions.

Sunderland sit in 8th-place of the table in time for the visit of Burton Albion tomorrow night.

Plenty of names are already being linked with the Sunderland job – Danny Cowley emerged as a front-runner this morning, whilst Guy Poyet has been touted for a return.

Writing on Twitter earlier, Downie gave this update on the position:

Amidst an ongoing takeover, Sunderland are at a vital time in their season, and subsequent future.

They’ve made some wrong appointments since their Premier League demise but with things looking brighter in the board room – Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover nearing completing – things might start to look up on the pitch as well.

Parkinson’s dismissal has been a long time coming and fans were largely pleased with the decision made.

The visit of Burton Albion tomorrow will be a tough ask for the players. Sitting in 22nd-place of the League One table, Burton will be raring to face an out-of-form, and now managerless Sunderland.

A win could see them back into the top-six and alleviate some of the mounding stress upon the club right now. But the club needs to make a cautious decision as to who their next manager is, and aim to get boardroom matters tidied up in time as well.