Sitting bottom of the table on five points with one win to their name, one would rightfully assume that the Southend United managerial position will soon be vacant.

But that assumption is wrong. Mark Molesley may be the captain of what is currently a sinking ship, but he is not the man to blame.

A transfer embargo limited his choices in the summer in regards to squad depth. That, accompanied by a poorly timed injury crisis and financial difficulties off the pitch makes the Southend job the toughest in the Football League right now.

The fact is, Molesley had been dealt the worst hand possible in the poker game of League Two survival. And, despite the Blues’ position, the former Weymouth manager is the right man for the job.

The Shrimpers can’t afford the instability of sacking yet another manager. They must allow Molesley to make his mark at Roots Hall, even if that be in the National League.

Sacking him now would do more harm than good, and potentially make their position worse- if that’s possible. The question has to be posed: what would another manager do with the current resources that Molesley isn’t right now?

The 39-year-old is facing mission impossible at Roots Hall. The problems lie deeper than the man who takes to the technical area week in week out.

And whilst things remain unstable off the pitch, Southend must trust in Molesley to add stability on it. The true judgement should come when he has a full strength team, transfer embargo lifted, and an opportunity to gain consistency.

For now, though, the critics should remain silent and trust that Molesley will eventually come good for Southend.