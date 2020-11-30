Brentford boss Thomas Frank has issued a strong warning to Rotherham United ahead of their clash on Tuesday.

The Bees are currently just a point and one place outside of the Play-Off’s and a win against the struggling Millers could see them break into the top six.

Speaking to Brentford’s website, Frank said: “We are now unbeaten in seven. We are in a very good place defensively with good structure and organisation. We need to build on that. The players are hungry, and they want to push. We are ready to attack.”

Despite Rotherham’s tough start to Championship life, Frank is full of praise for what his opponents have produced as a football club.

“I would like to praise Paul Warne and the leadership of Rotherham United. They clearly have a good strategy. They know what they want, and they clearly try to build a Club that, from the outside, looks very well run.

“Rotherham are high pressing and very aggressive, and are very good at it. They don’t only try and play long ball; they try to pass it when they can. When they play relatively direct, they try to pick up on the second balls. Those, and set-pieces, are the key areas we need to be bang on.”

The Bees have lost just one of their last eight competitive away fixtures and will play away from the Brentford Community stadium four more times before the turn of the year.

Frank is keen for the side to continue building momentum over the next month despite the tough run of games

“If you win, you want to carry onto the next one and build that momentum. If you lose, the next game is just around the corner so you can turn it around. This is what it is, so you need the get the best out of it.

“We are trying to do things a bit differently to gain the little percentages here and there. Today we are meeting a bit later so people could have the morning at home to give them a little bit more family time. Sometimes we give them a day off when we wouldn’t normally give them a day off.”

Frank will be hoping to guide his Brentford side one step further in this campaign after narrowly missing out in the Play-Off final last season to Scott Parker’s Fulham. A win against Rotherham tomorrow will see them heading in the right direction.