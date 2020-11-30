Derby County are having a rough time at present. Languishing at the foot of the table, the Rams are looking a sorry outfit.

A late goal from Wycombe Wanderers saw them at least gain a point after four, consecutive losses. However, things could be about to pick up according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway on his personal Twitter feed (tweet – below).

Derby County – the situation right now

Derby’s opening 14 games have seen them pick up just 7 points so far this season. Such was the situation that was developing, it was enough to cost Phillip Cocu his job at Pride Park.

The long and the short of it is that form is still haunting the Rams. They are winless in their last six games and have collected a grand total of just two points from a possible 18.

They are currently under the control of a four-man, interim coaching set-up whilst a permanent manager is appointed. Wayne Rooney rose from the coaching quartet to take sole responsibility during Saturday’s draw against Wycombe.

That situation still needs to be sorted but there’s bigger news in store for expectant Derby supporters.

Takeover news on the horizon – edges closer

Despite being bottom the the Championship pile, Derby County are still a viable proposition as a ‘big club’. It is this status which has led to interest from Abu Dhabian royalty led by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan.

Earlier this month, the Derbyshire Live website said that these takeover talks were “advanced talks” and that Al Nehayan was “in the final stages of negotiations with the English Football League.” These talks are said to have convinced the EFL and that a green light was close.

Rooney on the takeover: “I’m echoing what I said on Friday, it’s really close. I’m hoping in the next 24 – 48 hours there will be a completion.” — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) November 30, 2020

No clearer an indication can come from a ‘man-in-the-know’ than has come from Rooney (above). With words straight from the horse’s mouth, the fact is that the formalisation of the Abu Dhabi-backed takeover could be completed as early as tomorrow or, at the latest, by Wednesday.

