Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Börner hopes his fighting spirit can help the Owls to continue being more resolute in their bid to move out of the bottom three.

Börner has had to bide his time to break back into the team, having to wait until 24th October to make his first appearance of the season – a 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town.

The German has now started and played the full 90 minutes of Wednesday’s last seven leagues games, passing a milestone of 50 appearances for the Owls in the process.

He says the focus must now be on improving at the attacking end of the pitch after keeping three clean sheets in their last five games.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

“We have been strong at the back,” Börner told swfc.co.uk. “We have not been losing and this is good, a positive thing, but we need goals.

“That responsibility is with us all, from the back, defenders, midfielders and strikers, it has been a period where we haven’t scored enough.

“But we are one team, we are defending well, but when we have chances in the game we have to score and Wednesday is the next chance.

“Everybody here knows I have a good mentality; I’m a fighter, I have fought hard to be back in the squad, I’m training well and I hope I can help the team with my attitude and my game.”

READ: Birmingham City sign non-league teenager

Following a goalless draw at home to Stoke City on Saturday, the South Yorkshire side welcome fifth-place Reading to Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

The Berkshire outfit looked to have turned a corner following a win over Bristol City and a draw away at Millwall, after dropping off the top of the table with three straight defeats to Preston North End, Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth.

With that in mind, Börner expects a challenging task ahead against the Royals:

“It will be a tough game versus Reading but yes, we need points and that is the main thing. I hope we can pick up three points on Wednesday.”