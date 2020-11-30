Nottingham Forest star contemplating ‘next chapter’ of his career

An injury hit season has left Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson thinking about the ‘next chapter’ of his career according to NottinghamshireLive.

Dawson is yet to make a first team appearance this year but the former Tottenham defender was able to make a return to training last week.

The 37-year-old still believes he has a lot to offer a Forest side who sit perilously above the Championship drop zone in 21st – with just 12 points to their name.

Dawson has admitted he has struggled watching from the side-lines and continues to hold the same enthusiasm for the game as he did when he first stepped onto the pitch.

The former England international will face stiff competition for his place even once he is fit to return. However, Dawson believes he can make a difference on and off the field.

“Whether it be in the starting XI or in and around the squad, I still believe I’ve got something to offer,” he told NottinghamshireLive.

“I’ve been out now for a few weeks and it’s been disappointing that I’ve not been able to be in and around the lads.

“I’m 37 now… Even with Sabri (Lamouchi) last year, I just tried to help the lads. I’m one of those players.

Despite being injured throughout last year’s campaign Dawson did sign a new one-year deal with Forest in the summer.

Weeks without training left the former Championship winner contemplating his future in the game.

“I’ve had times in the mornings where I’ve been going out there and doing a little bit with the Under-18s,” Dawson continued.

“You do look at your next chapter. I’ve got a little bit of media coming up as well.

“When you’re playing and training, everything is perfect. It’s that period when you have a little bit more time, when you’re sat in the treatment room for longer times and are maybe thinking about things a lot more.

“How much longer I play for, I don’t know.”

Chris Hughton’s side host a high-flying Watford on Wednesday and despite being unable to make a difference on the pitch Dawson will be hoping his wise words from the side-line can help his team secure a vital three points.