After a terrible defensive display at the weekend, Bristol City might ‘step-up’ their pursuit of Mothewell’s Declan Gallagher – Burnley, Sheffield United, Swansea City and West Brom have also been linked.

Dean Holden’s side have been surprise contenders this season.

Last weekend though, their dismal second-half display at the Madejski saw them lose 3-1 to Veljko Paunovic’s side, sinking to 6th-place in the process.

One man who came under scrutiny was Taylor Moore.

The 23-year-old was berated by fans after the game for his role in Reading’s victory and now, we could see Holden look towards the transfer market for a defensive addition.

One player who’s been linked this month is Motherwell’s Declan Gallagher, who’s been valued at £500,000.

The former Dundee and Livingston defender, and current Scotland centre-back made headlines last January when both Bristol City and Swansea were linked, along with Wigan Athletic.

Rumours have since resurfaced and along with Bristol City and the Swans, all of Burnley, Sheffield United and West Brom are being linked.

Three of the Premier League’s strugglers this season could well pip Bristol City to the signing of Gallagher – which could materialise in January.

Holden has got his Bristol City side stabilising, but there’s a lot of cracks in his side.

They’ve won a lot of scrappy games this season and many fans feel as though the wheels are bound to fall off soon, and heavily so.

It happened gradually, and then last season rapidly under Lee Johnson, before a summer of managerial back-and-forth ended with Holden taking the job.

Bristol City next travel to QPR in the Championship.