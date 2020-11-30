National League side Sutton United have confirmed the signing of ex-Lincoln City forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith on their official club website.

In mid-October, League One outfit Lincoln City opted to release young forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith from his contract.

Jamie Hopper and West Brom loan pair Callum Morton and Jamie Soule were both ahead of Adebayo-Smith in the pecking order with the Imps. Now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new club following his release.

Adebayo-Smith, 19, has completed a move to the National League. Sutton United have moved to add the attacker to their ranks confirming his arrival on Monday afternoon.

Adebayo-Smith joins Sutton in time to be available for their midweek clash against Woking on Tuesday night. It awaits to be seen if the former Lincoln City forward is handed his debut against the Cardinals under the floodlights.

Adebayo-Smith’s career so far

With Lincoln, Adebayo-Smith played in one senior game after making his way through the club’s youth ranks. He picked up senior experience in loan moves away, spending time with nearby clubs such as Grantham Town, Boston United and Gainsborough Trinity.

Adebayo-Smith can play out on the wing as well as through the middle. It will be interesting to see if Lincoln City are left kicking themselves after Adebayo-Smith’s release if he goes on to impress with Sutton.

Lincoln City fans, would you have liked to keep Adebayo-Smith or do you think it was the right decision to let him go?

