Isaac Mbenza has started to establish himself as a key player for Huddersfield Town after making only just six appearances last season.

He joined the Terriers ahead of their second campaign in the Premier League in 2018 and at the time it seemed like a great signing as the winger had flourished the season before for Montpellier in France.

Struggled to make an impact…

However, his first season for the Terriers was poor and he failed to make a real impression under David Wagner and later Jan Siewert.

Going into his second year in West Yorkshire there was a real optimism that Huddersfield could make an instant return to the Premier League. Mbenza was one of a handful of players that remained with the club but struggled to find his feet in the Championship.

Fresh start…

Carlos Corberan came in to replace Danny Cowley and has given him a new lease of life.

Mbenza looks a completely different player now and has adapted very well to Corberan’s style of play. He recently ended a 16 month goal drought with the Terriers.

He seems to be settling down at Huddersfield and if he can rediscover his form from France he could prove to be a very dangerous player in the championship.

Kudos to Coberan…

It is testament to Corberan’s managerial skills that he’s been able to settle the wide man and form a bridge of trust between Mbenza and himself, which didn’t previously exist. As his confidence continues to grow, it has become evident that Huddersfield now have a player capable of taking the division by storm.