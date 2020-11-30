Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has said summer signing Chey Dunkley could be nearing a long-awaited debut for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday’s free transfer signing of former Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Owls.

Dunkley was a physical presence in the Latics’ defence but a broken leg has kept him out of action since February.

The centre-back is yet to make his Sheffield Wednesday debut and with the gruelling Christmas schedule approaching, Tony Pulis will be hoping Dunkley can return.

Yorkshire Live states that Dunkley could make his first appearance for the club in tonight’s Under-23s tie against Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield Wednesday have both Aden Flint and Dominic Iorfa on the sidelines through injury, so it awaits to be seen if Dunkley can make a well-timed return.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, SWFC boss Pulis said they are keeping a close eye on Dunkley in the hope he can return soon.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Dunks has been on the grass and the medical people are looking at that.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, he will be as ready as you possibly can (to playing) because we could desperately do with that quality.”

As a Garry Monk signing, Dunkley will be looking to impress Tony Pulis and forge a place in the Sheffield Wednesday side.

Liam Palmer, Joost van Aken, Julian Borner and Tom Lees have started in all of Pulis’ games so far, so it awaits to be seen if Dunkley can break into the side upon his return to match fitness. ‘

