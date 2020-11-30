Front-runners of League Two Newport County have had their credentials publicly questioned by Salford City boss Richie Wellens, who won the League Two title with Swindon Town last year.

Wellens, who played with Newport County boss Michael Flynn at Blackpool, does not believe that the South Wales side are ‘anywhere near’ the quality of last season’s promoted sides.

“I haven’t seen too many games in the league, but if I was comparing Newport to a Swindon last year or to a Plymouth or Crewe I would say they are nowhere near the level, nowhere near,” stated Wellens.

Salford City are in good form, but the 40-year-old tried and tested manager is not getting ahead of himself and offers the same advice for Newport County.

“Winter is coming and this is where you see the character of the players. If you are going to win leagues then these are the months that are so important.

“We aren’t concentrating on Newport because we have got Carlisle and Barrow away this week. You don’t win the league in November or December.”

The Exiles will want to flex their muscles against Salford City, who host Newport on December 15th before a swift turnaround to a January 16th fixture in Wales.

These fiery comments certainly make a fairly standard fourth-tier fixture a game for any neutral who loves the EFL to keep an eye out for, possibly even a gambling man to lump some money on there being booking points, so expect both teams to be desperate to make a statement to each other and to the division.

Newport County resume League Two duties with a trip to Forest Green Rovers in midweek, where they’ll be looking to build on an already three-point gap at the top of the table.