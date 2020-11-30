Barnsley are eyeing up an extended deal for Leicester City midfielder Matty James according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

James has enjoyed a string of impressive performances during his loan spell at the Tykes this season and the Yorkshire club are now interested in extending his deal with them.

James originally arrived at Oakwell back in October on an initial loan deal until January next year, however such has been the impact of the experienced midfielder they are now looking to make this a longer deal.

The Barnsley CEO has heaped praise on their new recruit and insisted that he would be keen on retaining him beyond January.

“He has an air about him, and not just because he’s a great player, and he’s played at the highest level, so he has that stature, it’s also because of him as a guy and he oozes this confidence and ability to galvanise and push this group.”

“I’ve spoken to Matty and his representative and he’s enjoying his time here. And in January it will basically be up to Leicester City and what they want to do with him to see if we can try and get him for the back half of the season.”

James has forged an impressive understanding with his teammates during his loan spell so far and has made seven appearances already at Barnsley.

It will of course be his decision as to whether he wishes to remain at the club but it looks unlikely he will receive as muchgame time at Leicester and should he be hoping for more regular game time it may be a wise choice to remain in South Yorkshire.

