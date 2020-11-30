Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has issued a plea ahead of their game against Brentford and challenged his players to repeat their impressive performance as reported by The Star.

Rotherham displayed their best performance of the season against newly relegated Bournemouth who have been flying high in the Championship this campaign.

The Millers drew 2-2 with Bournemouth and drew widespread praise their display against the Cherries but Warne has insisted that they can’t rest on their laurels and they must continue to put in impressive performances.

“I asked the lads to make their families proud of them, but it is not just about the result, it is about the level of performance, the level of effort, level of character and I thought all of those were up there,” he said.

“They have set a standard and our job is to keep that standard for the next 30 games. One swallow doesn’t make a summer. We need to recover and get ready. The challenge is to play at this level over the next 30 games.”

“I get frustrated when they don’t play well because I know how good they are. It should give them confidence.”

Rotherham have certainly shown more quality so far this season than they have in previous Championship campaigns and are proving to be a match for most opponents but with the tough nature of the division they know they must continue in the same vain.

They next face Brentford in a televised game where they will be up against last season’s play-off finalists who will be looking to make another challenge for promotion this time around.

