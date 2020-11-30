Tomorrow night, the Championship could have a new leader of the pack. A win would take Bournemouth above fellow recently relegated Norwich, who play on Wednesday.

Bournemouth have recovered well from relegation, as they sit pretty in second place. Now, the Cherries hoping to one-up that with a win against an injury-ridden Preston North End.

Jason Tindall has injuries of his own to worry about, though, as he must make late decisions on the fitness of both Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Cook.

Lewis Cook picked up a leg gash which sidelined him for Bournemouth’s trip up to Yorkshire on Saturday, who failed to beat Rotherham without the pair available, whilst Arnaut Danjuma is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Here’s what Tindall had to say

“That will be a late call on both of them, I’m afraid, but no not really [any other injury concerns]. Just no more than you would expect from a tough Championship fixture. A few niggles and bruises that will be assessed but nothing of any real concern to worry about too much.”

Danjuma has scored five times in 12 appearances in all competitions this season in the sunny south, while Cook opened his account for Tindall’s side in a 4-2 victory over Reading earlier this month, with an outrageous strike from outside the box arrowing into the back of the net.

The pair were influential in overturning a two-goal deficit in the second half of the early kick-off on Sky Sports cameras, as both scored crucial goals at crucial times.

You could forgive the 43-year-old for wanting to get the pair back into the squad as soon as possible. However, Tindall must remember that it is a long Championship season and he will need his players back when ready over this heavy Christmas schedule, rushing the pair back too early could be fatal.