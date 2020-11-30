Two of QPR’s four loaned out players started for their respective loan clubs at the weekend.

Here, we take a look at how the quartet got on away from parent club QPR:

Paul Smyth – Charlton Athletic

Smyth started upfront alongside Chuks Aneke in Charlton Athletic’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. The QPR striker played 66 minutes as Lee Bowyer’s side returned to winning ways, making way for Omar Bogle in the second half.

Smyth has now played in seven games for the Addicks. In the process, he has netted one goal and laid on two assists away from QPR.

Olamide Shodipo – Oxford United

Shodipo came off the bench in the U’s dramatic loss rivals Swindon Town. He came onto the pitch a little under 20 minutes before full-time, picking up a booking as two late Swindon Town goals meant Shodipo’s side lost 2-1.

Since joining Oxford, Shodipo has now featured seven times for his loan club, finding the back of the net twice.

Aramide Oteh – Stevenage

Oteh played his part in Stevenage’s impressive FA Cup second-round win over League One side Hull City. The R’s youngster started up front alongside and played in 97 minutes. Stevenage went on to win on penalties, putting themselves and Oteh in the third round draw.

Oteh’s latest appearance takes him to nine games for Stevenage. Along the way, the young forward has scored two goals and laid on two assists.

Dillon Barnes – Hibernian

Barnes was an unused substitute as the Scottish side defeated Dundee in the Scottish League Cup. The QPR man had started in all of Hibernian’s League Cup games prior to this latest tie, with number one Ofir Marciano taking his place for the 1-0 win.

Barnes has played in four games for Hibs, keeping one clean sheet.