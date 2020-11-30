Millwall manager Gary Rowett praised former Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jiri Skalak’s following his solid display against Birmingham City on Saturday, reports London News Online.

Skalak’s only appearance prior to Saturday was in a 3-1 second-round Carabao Cup victory over Cheltenham Town back in September, when he came off the bench to replace Mahlon Romeo for the final 30 minutes.

Since joining the Lions from Brighton in August 2018, Skalak has made 35 appearances for the club, scoring twice – the most recent coming in a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town in July during the tail end of 2019/20.

Saturday’s game was the 28-year-old’s his first league appearance of the season, and Rowett said the performance was even more impressive given the Czech’s lack of game time.

“I felt defensively he did well,” said Rowett. “We need a bit from everyone going forward. Sometimes when you haven’t played for that long you go there and try to get the job done for the team and I felt he did that really well.”

“He’s worked incredibly hard, he’s one that’s not had a lot of opportunities and at the moment virtually every player has started a game at some point and we’ve needed those players to start games.”

The South Londoners have had to cope with a growing injury list this season, and Rowett believes it has had a detrimental effect on their results.

“The opportunity to change the game was there and it was quite difficult to do that without the players we need.

“We have to keep going, trying to be disappointed with draws, make sure we are hard to play against and see if some of those moments in the attacking third can improve.”

Millwall have lost just two of their 14 Championship fixtures to date, but sit 11th in the table due to picking up eight draws and only four wins.

Rowett’s men are next in action away at Blackburn Rovers this coming Wednesday and will aim to close the four-point gap between themselves and Bristol City in sixth.