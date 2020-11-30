On Saturday, Bournemouth were denied the opportunity to go top of the league, as they were held to a 2-2 draw in Yorkshire by Rotherham.

Jason Tindall will look to re-apply pressure on Norwich tomorrow with a win against Preston North End. The Lilywhites will be determined not to suffer insult to injury by losing four days after their 4-1 thrashing at Vicarage Road.

I expect a strong lineup put out by Tindall, putting an instant end to any possible question marks over his side.

Defence

Despite being loaned out twice by The Cherries, Asmir Begovic has been ever-present in goal for Bournemouth this season. He has been excellent on his return to the Cherries and I expect him to start in goal once again.

Jack Stacey will miss out, due to an injury picked up in their impressive 4-2 win against Reading over a week ago, so experienced Adam Smith should keep his place.

Lloyd Kelly provides versatility, being able to play left-back and centre-back, so he could start, but Tindall must keep squad rotation in mind. They say having so many options is a good problem for a manager, but it can’t be easy choosing this back-line.

I think Rico will come back into the team at left-back and both Chris Mepham and Steve Cook will keep their places in centre half, as both have played as a partnership for the majority of the season.

Midfield

The Bournemouth head coach has tinkered with a number of different formations this season but has played 4-3-3 for the last three games, a formation I expect him to play again.

With late decision to be made on Lewis Cook’s availability, I expect the same midfield three of Gosling, Lerma and Billing.

Gosling was halted off in the 61st minute to make room for tactical changes, which was clearly the correct decision, as two minutes later his replacement managed to get the assist for the equaliser.

Attack

I am going bold and thinking that Riquelme will come into the team for red-hot David Brooks, simply for rotation reasons.

The summer recruit from Atletico Madrid scored his first career goal for Bournemouth this season and could get another chance to impress on his favoured right-wing, as Tindall aims to protect his players, with Danjuma already picking up a hamstring injury.

Solanke and Stanislas are in brilliant form, so expect them to start once again, meaning Surridge will have to wait another game-week to get the nod.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)

Begovic: Smith, Cook, Mepham, Rico; Gosling, Lerma, Billing; Riquelme, Solanke, Stanislas