Tomorrow night, Barnsley travel to St Andrew’s where they will face Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City.

Both Barnsley and Birmingham City will be looking to make a return to winning ways on Tuesday night.

Last time out

Barnsley fell to top-scorers Blackburn Rovers at the weekend. Goals from Adam Armstrong and Sam Gallagher secured the win for Tony Mowbray’s side, with Romal Palmer’s consolation goal sending Barnsley home 2-1 losers.

Predicted line-up

So, with Valerien Ismael determined to guide the Tykes back to winning ways, how will he line up against Birmingham City? Here’s our predicted line-up:

Formation – 3-4-3: It has been Ismael’s favoured formation since his arrival at Barnsley and he is highly likely to deploy his side in the system again on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper – Jack Walton: The 22-year-old has been Barnsley’s first-choice option this season and has kept four clean sheets in seven games under Ismael.

Centre-backs – Mads Andersen, Michal Helik and Michael Sollbauer: The trio have played alongside one another as a three in all but two games.

Wing-backs/ wide midfielders – Callum Styles and Callum Brittian: Styles has been deployed on the left-hand side upon the arrival of Ismael rather than in his favoured position in the middle of the park. As for Brittain, he has played in all but two games since signing from MK Dons.

Central midfielders – Alex Mowatt and Matty James: A pairing of Mowatt and James has been Ismael’s most-used midfield this season. James was an unused substitute vs Blackburn Rovers so could return to the starting 11.

Front three – Dominik Freiser, Conor Chaplin and Cauley Woodrow – Woodrow has starred for the Tykes this season, while Chaplin has started in 12/14 Championship games so far. Freiser made way for Luke Thomas at the weekend but could return tomorrow.

Potential changes

Ismael has also used a 3-4-1-2 formation at times this season. A switch back to that system could see one of the front three either drop into a deeper role or make way for another midfielder.

Over to you…

Barnsley fans, would you be happy with this predicted line-up? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Will Barnsley beat Birmingham City?