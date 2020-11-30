Following the 3-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers, Southend United manager Mark Molesley has reiterated the important of the week ahead which could see the transfer embargo lifted.

Speaking after the defeat the Shrimpers boss said:

“You can see that we’re up for the battle, there’s no questioning the boy’s work-rate and endeavour, but our execution has been sadly missing.

“The next game is always the biggest and every game is crucial.

“We know that the pressure might be mounting from the outside when you’re looking at that table, but we’ve got to be clear and clinical with how we execute our game plans, and we can only control what we can control.

“That’s how we train, how we prepare, and we’ve always done that to the best of our ability.”

He added:

“We need to get some consistency in team selection, so we need to get our best players on the pitch, and we need to have a run of doing that. We haven’t been able to do that this season, but from last week things are improving.

“We had 12 out for Forest Green. A few of them were available for today, but two weeks in isolation isn’t the best preparation for the journey today. We’ll catch that fitness up this week. It’s a big week.”

It must be said that this is a make or break week for Southend’s season. Should Chairman Ron Martin fail to get the transfer embargo lifted, relegation seems inevitable.

The same can be said for actions on the pitch, too. Should Molesley’s side fail to come away with the all-important three points against Stevenage, a place in the National League begins to look an increasing reality next season.

The fact is, the next seven days are among some of the most important in the Blues’ history. They simply cannot afford to drop out of the Football League- for the sake of the club’s existence in itself.

It has to be questioned whether the entirety of the club could financially survive relegation to the National League. The question itself is one that Southend fans will be desperate to see remain unanswered.

Yet, as each defeat arrives, it looks likely we’ll see an answer to that question come the end of the season. The return of key players will certainly help the cause, though, with the injury list lessening with each week at Roots Hall.

So far this season, their enforced over-reliance on inexperience has unsurprisingly cost them dearly. The return of experience should help guide what is currently a sinking ship towards the safety of League Two survival.