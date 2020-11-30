Watford striker Troy Deeney has insisted that Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani should receive more than a three-game ban.

It comes after the South American’s post on social media after his side won 2-3 away from home against Southampton at the weekend.

The United striker guided his side to victory over the Saints on Sunday when he scored two goals for the Red Devils after coming on as a second half substitute.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

However, the Uruguayan’s match winning performance was overshadowed by his post-match tweet.

In response to a message Cavani received on social media, the striker replied ‘Gracias negrito’. The term, which makes reference to race, translates directly as ‘Thanks black’.

The tweet was deleted three hours later but Cavani insisted it is a term of affection in South America. The former PSG man now faces disciplinary action from the English FA.

Troy Deeney spoke on the matter on Monday’s TalkSport radio breakfast show about his thoughts on the racial slur and why Cavani should receive more than a three-game ban and also an education on the issue.

“It’s never right, no matter which way you look at it,” Deeney said.

“I just think when you write a message out, it’s considered, nine times out of ten, that you’ll proofread it before putting it out there because you don’t want to make yourself look an idiot.

“But at no point did he think ‘that’s not right’ – that’s what worried me a little bit.

“I understand we get three-game bans now, but I just want to know whether the FA are educating players when they come to this country.

READ: Birmingham City sign non-league teenager

“I don’t think he’s meant it to insult anyone, but he needs to be educated on what is acceptable and what isn’t.”

When asked was a three-match ban enough for the United striker, Deeney replied: “No, I don’t think it is.

“It’s a considered post. He’s written it out, thought about it, and he’s got people around him who would say, “I don’t think you should really do that.

The Watford striker continued:

“He’s probably acted in a moment of happiness, obviously after scoring, that’s why I don’t take it as he meant offence by it, he just hasn’t understood the ramifications of his words.

“I do think at times three games isn’t enough, because it’s got to be three games with a form of education in my opinion.”

The racial term used by Cavani were the same words fellow Uruguayan team mate Luis Suarez used against Patrice Evra in 2011.

Suarez pleaded his innocence to the case but the English FA rejected his appeal and the former Liverpool man received an eight-match ban.

Cavani now potentially faces a lengthy ban from the English FA. As Deeney and many other football players have came out and publicly said, there is no room for racism in our game.