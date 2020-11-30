Huddersfield were beaten by the clock on deadline day in their attempts to sign Newcastle United’s Rolando Aarons.

Here are three reasons why they need to stay patient and ensure they get him in January.

Familiarity

Huddersfield were very sensible and smart in the summer transfer window. Every signing they made was necessary and made sense for the club.

Aarons is clearly someone the Terriers had targeted and felt was the right fit for the club. They would be foolish not to go back in for him in January, if they were happy to sign him in the summer.

Creativity

Huddersfield have at times lacked creativity this season. Aarons would add that to the team. A dynamic, pacey winger Aarons creative input could steer the Terriers up the league table.

Experience

Although the Jamaican born winger, hasn’t amassed a large chunk of appearances in his career, he has been part of a team that got out of the Championship.

The experience he will have gained from being part of a promotion winning team, will be beneficial no matter where Huddersfield are competing in the league.

The Terriers need to remain patient and ensure they get their man in January.

The recruitment team at the Yorkshire side had clearly thought considerably about Aarons in September, and the rest of their signings over the summer were smart and well thought of.

Huddersfield supporters should be able to trust that Aarons is a necessary piece of business. And the recruitment team need to ensure they don’t lose Aarons to a rival team, whose contract with Newcastle expires next summer.

The signing of Aarons would be low risk, as there wouldn’t be a large fee involved. It could finally be the chance for Rolando Aarons to shine, and return to the promise of his early career.