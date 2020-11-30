Preston North End manager Alex Neil has rubbished ‘ridiculous’ says that his praise of Ben Pearson and Ben Davies was an indirect dig for Daniel Johnson, reports the Lancashire Post.

Neil applauded the displays from Pearson and Davies in the 4-1 defeat at Watford, but by not mentioning Johnson, it sparked reports in Scotland that it was ‘coded criticism’ for a player Rangers had a £1.5 million bid turned down for in September.

During his pre-match Bournemouth press conference, he said:

“Somehow, somebody in Scotland managed to turn me praising the two Bens to me [insulting] DJ which I find absolutely incredible, what a ridiculous comment.

“I don’t know where DJ seemed to appear in that in any way, shape or form.

“I trust DJ as much as I trust any player I have ever worked with. For anyone to suggest otherwise is absolutely ridiculous.”

The performances of Pearson and Davies were reportedly two positives from a dismal Saturday afternoon in Hertfordshire for the Lilywhites, with Pearson making his first start since 18th October, while Davies hadn’t appeared at all since that same date.

The reported criticism of Johnson did not sit well at all with Scot clearly aggrieved at having his words twisted. He added:

“The two of them got mentioned due to the fact they had been out for six weeks and to come back in having had very few training days and producing what they did, that is all I was talking about, DJ didn’t even get mentioned in the equation.

“It just shows you what people can take from innocent comments and try and manufacture something else.”

Neil’s side now turn their attention to that aforementioned trip to second-place Bournemouth on Tuesday, looking to close the eight-point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

Eight defeats from their 14 games is something which will cause Neil plenty of concern, which is already half the number of losses they suffered in the whole of 2019/20.

They will need to arrest that slide to make another push for the top six this campaign.