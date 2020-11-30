Paul Lambert is at a crossroads at Ipswich Town, to keep his job he needs to start winning games, and quick.

But the route to doing this with betray his current ethos, his preferred style is not working with the players available to him, so does he stick or twist?

If Lambert decides to keep with his trusted 4-3-3 (or 4-2-3-1 depending on which one is mentioned first) he will need to trust his players to fill roles not necessarily suited to them, but Ipswich has been used to round pegs in square holes for quite sometime.

The current injury list numbers twelve, mostly midfielders, but few squads could consume such a loss and cope.

If Paul goes 4-3-3, it is likely to be:

David Cornell (GK) surprised many by making his league debut on Saturday.

Luke Chambers (RB) Mark McGuinness (CB) Luke Woolfenden (CB) Myles Kenlock (LB)

With Toto Nsiala leaving the pitch injured on Saturday, and Stephen Ward also exiting the pitch looking broken, McGuinness and Kenlock are nailed on replacements, although it could provide the missing man Janoi Donacien a return to the squad.

Andre Dozzell, Brett McGavin, Liam Gibbs

All three academy players held their own on Saturday, Gibbs being withdrawn for tactical reasons, and with virtually no other midfield options fit, Armando Dobra or Alan Judge could come into the team.

Jack Lankester, Oli Hawkins, Keanan Bennetts

Similarly, with several injured players absent, the front line can only be altered with returning from injury Aaron Drinan, or returning from COVID, Kayden Jackson, again Alan Judge may take Lankester starting role.

If the team goes 4-4-2

The back five won’t change, the midfield would become Dozzell and McGavin, with wingers picked from Lankester, Judge, Bennetts and Dobra.

Hawkins and Jackson would likely play as a front pair, Drinan probably not fit to start, yet.

Either way, Oxford will want to improve on their lowly position an view Ipswich as a wounded animal, the opportunity to take points won’t be better than this.

Which formation?