On Tuesday night, Birmingham City will host Barnsley at St Andrew’s and will be looking to winning ways.

A change in form needed

November hasn’t been a great month for Birmingham City in terms of results. The Blues are without a win in five games. Aitor Karanka’s side have fallen to defeats against Wycombe Wanderers and Bournemouth, drawing against Coventry City, Luton Town and Millwall.

Last time out

Birmingham City and Millwall played out a dull 0-0 draw at the weekend. Chances were at a premium, with one of the best opportunities falling to star striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, only for him to head over at the back post.

The draw left BCFC sat in 17th place after 14 games, six points away from the relegation zone and eight adrift from the play-off places.

Predicted line-up

So, with Birmingham City looking to win their first game in five matches, who will Karanka pick to face Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley? Take a look at our predicted line-up here:

Formation – 3-4-3: Blues fans will be hoping for a return to a four-at-the-back formation. However, Karanka deployed a 3-4-3 at the weekend and could look to do the same again.

Goalkeeper – Neil Etheridge: Etheridge has started in all but one Championship game this season. He will likely maintain his spot vs Barnsley.

Back three – George Friend, Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts: The trio have been Karanka’s first choice options at the back so far this season.

Wing-backs – Maxime Colin and Kristian Pedersen: The duo have been favoured by Karanka at wing-back and fans were happy to see Pedersen return to the side at the weekend.

Central midfielders – Ivan Sunjic and Mikel San Jose: Two of the Blues’ standout performers should both be starting in midfield on Tuesday.

Front three – Jeremie Bela, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jonathan Leko: The trio are likely to be tasked with sorting out Birmingham City’s goal problem, with just 10 goals scored so far this season.

Players who could appear instead

Fans have called for the inclusion of Riley McGree to add some creativity – and rightly so. However, Karanka has said he has lacked sharpness, so he could feature on the bench again.

Scott Hogan could be hopeful of breaking into the side with Jutkiewicz scoring only twice so far this season.

It will also be interesting to see if the defence changes at all, with Jake Clarke-Salter sitting on the bench at the weekend.

Over to you…

Birmingham City fans, do you think you could beat Barnsley with this side? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Will Birmingham City beat Barnsley?