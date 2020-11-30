QPR host Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow.

Mark Warburton welcomes 6th-place Bristol City tomorrow night, with the Rs looking to to rectify Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at West London rivals Brentford.

Here we take a look at how we expect QPR to line up against Bristol City tomorrow:

GK Seny Dieng – Class goalkeeper. Quickly made the no.1 spot his own and in no doubt to start tomorrow.

LB Lee Wallace – Contested position this season. Hamalainen still learning and Warburton could turn to Wallace from the start v Bristol City.

CB Yoann Barbet – Played every minute of QPR’s Championship season so far. Favoured under Warburton, forming a good partnership alongside Dickie.

CB Rob Dickie – Summer signing and new fan favourite. One of QPR’s best defenders at this level for a long time, and will no doubt start if fit.

RB Osman Kakay – Will come in for the suspended Todd Kane. Inconsistent but a real talent – provides good attacking support.

CM Dom Ball – With Geoff Cameron a doubt for tomorrow, Ball should keep his sot v Bristol City. Had a contested season but a solid Championship player.

CM Tom Carroll – Proving a quietly underrated player at QPR. COvers a lot of ground and keeps thinkgs ticking over.

LW George Thomas – Warburton keen for Thomas to return to the action. Played first minutes since September last time out, and could be a wildcard selection tomorrow.

CAM Ilias Chair – Experiencing an upturn in form. Playing in his more familiar no.10 role and sure to keep his spot v Bristol City.

RW Bright Osayi-Samuel – The 22-year-old has been in fine form of late, providing two assists and scoring one. A certain to start tomorrow.

ST Lyndon Dykes – Scored his first open play goal for QPR v Brentford. Should be full of confidence and starting v Bristol City.