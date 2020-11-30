Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that the ongoing Derby County takeover is in the ‘final stages’, and that it could be announced in ‘the next day or so’.

Sheikh Khaled bin Saqr Zayed al-Nayhan was reported earlier in the month to be closing in on the takeover of Derby County Football Club.

It comes after current chairman Mel Morris agreed ‘a deal in principle’ to sell the club to the Sheikh’s company; Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.

Writing on Twitter earlier this afternoon The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted this update on the ongoing situation at Derby County:

Final stages. May even be announced in next day or so. https://t.co/nQWZohJjWd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 30, 2020

It’s been a torrid season to date for Derby.

The Rams under Wayne Rooney and co remain at the foot of the Championship table, having taken just seven points from their opening 14 games this season.

Phillip Cocu was relieved of his duties over the last international break and Derby have been slow in finding his successor – Steve McClaren has since been appointed technical director.

A weekend draw with relegation-contenders Wycombe Wanderers shed yet more light on the current state of Derby, who haven’t won in ten Championship outings – they’ve won just one of their last 15 in all competitions.

The pending takeover though could well be completed this week.

It could bring an end to some years of uncertainty and instability at the club both on and off the pitch, and the first task the new owners face is finding a manager fit to steer Derby away from relegation.