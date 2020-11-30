Tom Walker has signed for Notts County on loan from Harrogate Town, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has joined the National League side on a deal until January.

Walker, who is 24 years old, only moved to Harrogate in August but has now been shipped out to Notts County.

Neal Ardley’s side are currently 7th in the league and have identified him as someone to boost their midfield department.

Career to date…

Walker started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through the youth ranks with the Trotters before going onto make 20 appearances for their first-team.

He had a loan spell away at Bury to gain some more experience before leaving on a permanent basis for Stockport County in 2017. However, his first spell at Edgeley Park was short-lived and he switched to FC United after just two months.

Salford City then swooped to sign Walker in January 2018 and he spent three years with the Ammies, playing a key part in their back-to-back promotions from the National League North to League Two.

However, his opportunities became scarce in the Football League and he returned to Stockport on loan for the first-half of last season before signing for AFC Fylde on a permanent basis in January.

Walker couldn’t prevent Jim Bentley’s side from relegation from the National League last term and was on the move again this past summer to Harrogate.

A new challenge…

The North Yorkshire outfit threw him a lifeline but his focus will now be on Notts County’s push for promotion.

