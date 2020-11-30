Middlesbrough’s defeat away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday was their second in three games and Neil Warnock’s side will be expected to make changes for the visit of Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

The result leaves Middlesbrough in 10th position and they are now three points off the Play Offs.

Boro did boast the best defensive record in the division going into the game with Huddersfield at the weekend, but after conceding three at the John Smiths Stadium it is now Wednesday’s visitors Swansea who have the best defence.

In an interview with Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked if he thought his players were facing fatigue.

“It’s always a concern,” he replied.

“You do look tired when you’re losing though, I think, and when you’ve just suffered a blow. Whereas when you’ve just scored you’ll look a bit livelier.

“It’s one of those things. We will lose players to fatigue, but we’ve just got to manage it and whoever comes in has got to try and do their best.”

With Warnock mentioning ‘whoever comes in’, it does look as though he thinks his side needs some rejigging for the midweek fixture.

Sam Morsy could come back into the starting line up after only being fit enough to make the bench at Huddersfield, Duncan Watmore could also be in line to start after dropping out against the Terriers.

Summer signings Patrick Roberts and Chuba Akpom could come in for Marcus Tavernier and Britt Assombalonga who failed to impress on Saturday afternoon.