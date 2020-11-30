Luton Town have recalled goalkeeper Harry Isted from his loan spell at Wealdstone United, with Nathan Jones looking to bolster his goalkeeping options.

Isted, 23, was formerly of the Southampton and Stoke City youth academies.

Having joined Luton in the summer of 2017, he’s since represented the likes of Chesham United, Oxford City and Wealdstone on loan.

But now after some impressive performances for Wealdstone, and some reported ‘injuries on the goalkeeping’ department, Jones has decided to recall the 23-year-old.

Having made two domestic cup appearances for the Hatters during their 2018/19 League One promotion-winning season, Isted has fallen down the pecking order.

Now though after some steady performances with Wealdstone, some good experience too, he could be working his way back into contention at Kenilworth Road.

It’s been a long time coming for the goalkeeper but at 23, he’s still years of playing potential ahead of him, and he could well provide competition for the contested Simon Sluga.

Luton have had a strong start to the season.

Jones’ side are now winless in four though, having drawn three in the build-up to last weekend’s 4-0 thumping at Cardiff City.

The defeat pulls them down to 12th-place in the Championship table and now with a five point gap to the top-six.

Norwich City are next up for Luton Town in midweek – the Canaries lead the pile ahead of these week fixtures, and will be one of Luton’s toughest tests of the season.