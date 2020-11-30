Brazilian Joao Pedro spoke of his admiration for his team mate Troy Deeney following his side’s 4-1 win over Preston North End at the weekend.

Pedro, who was brought on as an early first half substitute for Andre Gray, scored the fourth goal for Watford in their impressive victory.

Deeney was also on the score sheet for the Hornets, in what was his first start this season after suffering an injury at the beginning of the campaign.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

“I’m happy for him to start his first game of the season,” Pedro told the Watford Observer.

“I think he’s very important for us, as a captain, as a leader. So, I’m pleased for him.”

The Brazilian expressed his desire in playing alongside the veteran striker in future games.

“I’m learning a lot from Troy and I wish I can enjoy as much as I can from playing with him,” he said.

“Obviously he’s an experienced player and he’s a very good player. He’s strong. It he helps me a lot because he can control the ball, he can protect the ball and that helps me to to play and to organise the next play with the team.

READ: Birmingham City sign non-league striker

“I want to play; I want to improve as a player and become an important player for the club.”

Pedro’s goal tally for the season currently stands at five goals in thirteen games.

The 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him if he continues to score goals for his side. Watford currently sit in third place on the Championship table following their win at the weekend.

Watford travel to Nottingham Forest in midweek next, and a win could take them up into the automatic promotion places ahead of both Norwich City and Bournemouth.