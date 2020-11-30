Alex Pritchard has struggled since his move to West Yorkshire in the winter of 2018. With his contract expiring next summer, is it now Pritchard’s last chance with the Terriers?

There was a lot of optimism when the-27-year-old arrived at Huddersfield, the Terriers were in the Premier League, and there was an optimism that the English midfielder would justify his big money fee.

However the last 2 years haven’t worked out how both the club and player would have hoped.

Huddersfield are no longer a premier league side, and Pritchard hasn’t hit the heights he did at Norwich. Scoring only 3 goals in over 60 appearances for Huddersfield.

Now there is pressure on Pritchard with his time at Huddersfield running out. Huddersfield have taken cost cutting measures over the last couple of months as a result of the pandemic, and with Pritchard’s lack of contribution he risks being released next summer.

This is a bad scenario for both player and club, bearing in mind the fee the club payed for him.

With Alex Pritchard currently sidelined, and the amount of competition in the Huddersfield midfield, he will have to bounce back from his injury problems, and deliver performances worthy of the fee spent on him if he wants to stay with the club.

With him being one of the highest earning players he may well be fighting a losing battle. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Pritchard ends up leaving in January, if Huddersfield want to recover any sort off fee for him.

Only time will tell. But at the moment it appears that Alex Pritchard’s time with Huddersfield could be coming to an end.