Hull City’s Brandon Fleming is out of contract at the end of the season.

The youngster competes with Callum Elder for the left-back spot at the KCOM Stadium.

Hometown club…

Fleming, who is 20 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks with his local side but sees his current deal expire in June 2021.

Hull need to decide whether he has a long-term future or whether they should let him move on, like they did with fellow academy graduate Rob McKenzie this past summer.

Fleming is a highly-rated young prospect for the Yorkshire side but has only made one appearance in the league this season. Many thought the Tigers’ relegation to the third tier would help his game time but he can’t get past Elder.

He has been a regular in the cup this term but he may consider his options if he doesn’t get more opportunities soon.

Useful option…

Hull should hand him an extension as he is a local lad and provides useful back-up and competition to their defensive department. Though the ball is in his court at the moment.

Fleming made his first-team debut in August 2017 against Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup under Leonid Slutsky and has since played 18 more games for the club.

He spent time on loan in League One at Bolton Wanderers last season and got some valuable experience under his belt.

Fleming is a name for Hull fans to keep an eye on with his contract running out at the end of this campaign.

Should Hull extend Fleming's stay?