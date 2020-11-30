Middlesbrough starlet Sam Folarin has penned a new contract extension at the Riverside, which ties him down at Teeside until at least 2023.

The 20-year-old made his Championship debut against Norwich City nine days ago, which followed on from a senior bow against Barnsley in September’s Carabao Cup tie.

Folarin was also an unused substitute in Boro’s 3-0 win over Derby County on Wednesday and the 3-2 defeat away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

“It’s progression from pre-season,” manager Neil Warnock told mfc.co.uk. “He came to Cornwall [in pre-season] and impressed me with his attitude and how he did.

“Training and playing with the pros has given him a massive lift, and he’s deserved it. He’ll be contributing to the team from now on.”

Folarin arrived in the North East from Tooting & Mitcham in the summer of 2019 following a successful trial, alongside fellow youngster Isaiah Jones.

He spent the 2019-20 season with the club’s under-23 side and made a string of impressive performances, winning the club’s goal of the month competition for a stunning strike against Blackburn Rovers in February.

The winger then moved into the first-team squad in the summer and has been on the fringes of Warnock’s side since then.

The Boro boss predicted a bright future for Folarin in his comments following the youngster’s debut against Norwich, where the 20-year-old was brought on in place of Djed Spence.

Folarin and Boro will be aiming to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday when they host fourth-place Swansea City on Wednesday.

They sit 10th in the Championship table with 21 points from 14 games, but are only three points adrift of Bristol City in the play-off places.