Birmingham City have brought in Basford United’s Ben Beresford on a scholarship deal.

Beresford was formerly of the Notts County youth academy.

Having been released, he joined Basford in the NPL Premier Division aged 14 and has since become one of non-league football’s rising talents.

A report from thenpl.co.uk that Beresford is the ‘first player from grassroots football’ to receive a scholarship from Birmingham City U16s.

Birmingham City then have looked to sign an up and coming player form the lower leagues, with hope that he’ll blossom into the first-team.

Beresford already has a prime example in Jude Bellingham – the Birmingham City prodigy who last summer joined Borussia Dortmund, and is now an England player.

Boss Aitor Karanka has got off to a sow start to the season though.

The Spaniard – formerly in charge at Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough – sees his side in 17th-place of the Championship table after last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Millwall.

His task at hand is proving bigger than first though, and goals seems to be a real issue – Blues have scored just 10 goals in 14 Championship appearances.

Fans though will be excited to see Birmingham taking a chance on a new, young and exciting player in Beresford – he could yet become the next Bellingham at Blues.

Karanka’s side next host Barnsley in midweek – Birmingham are without a win in five having drawn the last three, whilst Barnsley head to St Andrew’s on the back of consecutive defeats in the Championship.