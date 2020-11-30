Following a 3-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers, Southend United manger Mark Molesley was left frustrated and stated that the Shrimpers were the “masters of their own downfall.”

And, it has to be said, the Blues boss did not speak a word of a lie. So often this season, the Shrimpers have played right into the opposition’s hands, gifting them victory.

Their lack of defensive capability is clear, but their lack of goals is even more worrying.

Speaking after the game, Molesley labelled the lack of goals as a key factor in yet another defeat, telling their official club website: “It was difficult one to take because we were masters of our own downfall again. We were competitive in the game, I thought we were working hard and we’re just falling short at the moment. We’re not punishing teams and teams are punishing us.

“It falls to what you’re like in both boxes, and we’ve been punished again today when we’ve had good moments in the game and we’ve not made them count.cBolton are a very good side and have got a lot of good experience on the pitch. When they got their chances, they made us pay and, unfortunately, we’re not making them pay for our hard work.”

He then added: “You can see the boys working hard and battling, and we had some good moments in the game. It was never going to be easy coming here, but we’ve got to be more ruthless.”

As each defeat arrives, the chances of relegation will only increase. Should Southend suffer relegation, there could be drastic consequences at Roots Hall, both on and off the pitch. Dropping out of the Football League may well see the end of the Shrimpers altogether.

The hope will be that as key players return from injury so will the winning form of those at Roots Hall, especially as the fans make their return.

Perhaps the return of the injured players, combined with the return of fans, will see the Shrimpers competed mission impossible by surviving the dreaded drop.

Up next, Molesley’s side face their biggest game of the season yet up against Stevenage. Their upcoming opponents currently sit 21st in the first relegation place on 11 points.

The game is a winnable one for the Shrimpers and one they must take three points from should they want to avoid the dreaded drop come the end of the season.