According to The Daily Mail, on loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is attracting attention from the top tier.

Bettinelli is still a Fulham player, but arrived at Middlesbrough on a season long loan deal in the summer. Since then he has helped his side keep the highest number of clean sheets and concede the fewest goals in the entirety of the top four divisions in the country.

His terrific form has meant he is back on the radar of Premier League teams according to the report, although The Daily Mail do not specify exactly which clubs are interested in signing him.

It would be a huge blow for Boro if they were to lose him as early as the January transfer window and this could certainly materialise if his parent club Fulham feel a move to the Premier League would suit all parties more.

Dejan Stojanovic is currently the back-up goalkeeper at Middlesbrough and was their number one choice prior to the former-England under-21 goalkeeper Bettinelli arriving at the Riverside in September.

Bettinelli’s current contract concludes at Fulham at the end of the current campaign and he will be free to join another club for no transfer fee. If a club was to come in for him in January, the Cottagers could be forced into making a sale.

Middlesbrough could challenge these Premier League sides in the pursuit of the ‘keeper however, but it is likely both Fulham and Bettinelli would prefer him to play at the highest level possible.