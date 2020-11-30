Harrogate Town has had a quick rise from the lower leagues of football to the Football League. In the 2017-18 season, they were playing in the National League North and now, two years later, they find themselves sitting mid-table in League Two.

Promotion in uncertain times…

Harrogate gained promotion to the EFL amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 2019-20 National League season was ended due to the pandemic and league positions decided on an average point-per-game basis.

After beating Notts County in the playoff final, Harrogate was promoted out of non-league for the first time in their history.

The game is nothing without fans…

One downside to their promotion this season is the absence of fans due to the pandemic.

The EnviroVent Stadium, commonly known as Wetherby Road, is yet to see fans enter the stadium for a Football League match. However, this might be about to change after North Yorkshire was announced to be in tier 2, allowing some fans to attend games.

The fans of Harrogate may be about to see their team in football league action in person at last.

2020/21 season…

Their 2020/21 season started with a bang, a 4-0 away victory against Southend got them off to a flyer.

Since their opening game victory, they have been steady with five wins, four draws and five defeats. These results sit them pretty in 12th, 4 points off the playoffs.

They will be hoping their striker Jon Stead can use his experience and ability to push them on towards an unexpected play-off battle. They are in action tomorrow against Scunthorpe United.