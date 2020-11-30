Swindon Town have a number of players out of contract at the end of the season. Here are three they need to make sure they keep hold of-

Paul Caddis

He returned to the County Ground on a free transfer in the last campaign and helped the Robins win the League Two title under ex-boss Richie Wellens.

Caddis, who is 32 years old, is a very useful player for the Robins and injects some valuable experience into the ranks. The defender also knows the club inside out having played for them for three years earlier in his career.

Keeping him on the books for longer would be a shrewd move by their new manager John Sheridan.

Hallam Hope

The forward signed for Swindon on an 18-month contract from Carlisle United in January that is expiring at the end of the season. He has made the step up to League One well this term and adds more options and depth to their attacking department.

The Robins run the risk of losing him for free in 2021 if they don’t extend his deal before hand, so this is something they need to start thinking about over the coming months.

Akin Odimayo-

Not many Swindon fans would have known much about him when he joined in the summer. He was released by Reading, having previously had loan spells at Hungerford Town and Waterford.

Odimayo, who is 21 years old, looks set for a bright future and they need to extend his deal. The defender has made 11 appearances for Wiltshire outfit.

Who will win tomorrow?