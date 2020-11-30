QPR have some players who they need to sort new deals out for over the coming months. Here are three-

Bright Osayi-Samuel

It is no secret that the pacey winger is out of contract at the end of this season. He has established himself as a key player for the London club and they will be desperate to keep hold of him.

Tying him down on a new contract would be QPR’s best bit of business of the season if they were able to. However, if he continues to perform then the vultures will continue to circle.

Tom Carroll

Mark Warburton’s side took a gamble on him on a free transfer in the last transfer window. The ex-Premier League midfielder has injected some quality and depth into their ranks this term.

The London club hold an option to extend his stay by a further year as he only joined on a one-year basis. Carroll has previously played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City and has the ability to be a top player at Championship level.

Geoff Cameron

The USA international is an important player for the R’s, not just on the pitch but with his influence off it as well. He is 35 years old so QPR are likely to wait until the end of this campaign before deciding whether to give him another year.

They need his experience into their ranks, especially as they continue their transition period. Cameron has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and leaders like him are hard to come by.

