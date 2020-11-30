Tony Pulis will have learnt a lot over the past three games and various training sessions with his Sheffield Wednesday squad but he will have been well aware of the task he has at Hillsborough.

1. Add Another Winger

In the 2019-20 season, Wednesday made the use of having Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy.

Third goal of the season for Jacob Murphy and two strong performances on the road from the #swfc loanee 💪 pic.twitter.com/wHbUSLjR5u — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 15, 2020

This season, they only have Harris adding attacking threat out wide.

Gary Monk tried to bring back Murphy. The winger ended up staying at Newcastle but may be available in January.

2. Find a Goalscorer

Jordan Rhodes has struggled to get goals, as has Elias Kachunga and Callum Paterson so far. Josh Windass has been the main goal threat for the Owls.

If reports are true, Wednesday are interested in signing striker Dwight Gayle. Gayle has a proven track record at Championship level and would certainly boost attacking options.

3. Pick a number 1

Pulis needs to make clear who is number 1 is. Monk failed to do this, switching between Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith throughout his time.

Pulis showed his intention by bringing Keiren Westwood straight back into the team and starting him.

4. Keep Iorfa

Keeping key players has been something chairman Dejphon Chansiri has done well.

One player they need to keep fit this season is Dominic Iorfa. The defender has been crucial for Wednesday.

In 45 minutes Iorfa completed 17 of his 18 passes, 10 of those in the middle third of the pitch, completed all three of his tackle attempts, produced an important interception and won 100 per cent of his aerial duels.#SWFC https://t.co/EO7ApdmGMs — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) March 2, 2020

Pulis needs to ensure that Wednesday keep Iorfa at Hillsborough.

5. Use the Academy

The Owls have always had a strong academy but many managers have been guilty of not using it enough.

Pulis needs to make sure he uses the academy as some players have slipped through the fingers of Wednesday over the past years.