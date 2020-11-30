Plymouth Argyle have some players who they need to tie down on longer deals. Here are three-

Danny Mayor

He played a huge role in the Pilgrims’ promotion from League Two last season and gives them more options and depth going forward. The 30-year-old is also experienced at League One level so is an important player to have.

Ryan Lowe’s side should hand him a new contract to ensure they don’t lose him for free in 2021.

Joe Edwards

The ex-Bristol City, Colchester United and Walsall man also linked up with Plymouth in 2019 and helped them go up last term.

He has adapted well to the step up to League One this season and has chipped in with two goals. He is a useful player for the Pilgrims as he is versatile.

Other clubs may be keeping tabs on him and the longer his future at Home Park stays unresolved, the more uncertain his situation will become. However, Plymouth should have no problems in extending his stay and he appears happy there.

Byron Moore

He has entered the final 12 months of his deal. The winger has enjoyed regular game time since making the move down south and has made 12 appearances in the third tier so far in this campaign.

Moore, who is 32 years old, has previously played at this level in the past with Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale. He will be keen to stay and has been a great player under Lowe’s guidance since his move there.

