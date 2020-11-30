Queens Park Rangers will be without Todd Kane for their Championship clash against Bristol City tomorrow, and potentially Geoff Cameron.

Kane was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 2-1 defeat at West London rivals Brentford.

Cameron missed out due to an unknown injury and West London Sport have this morning reported that QPR are ‘assessing’ the status of Cameron ahead of tomorrow night.

Their weekend defeat at Brentford was yet another at the hands of their Championship rivals.

Brentford were ahead after 15 minutes through Vitaly Janelt, before Lyndon Dykes equalised the scoring with his first from open play for the club – his fifth of season.

But Brentford’s in-form striker Ivan Toney would score the winner midway through the second-half, heading home his 12th Championship goal of the season already.

The defeat leaves QPR in 15th-place going into this midweek round of fixtures.

Mark Warburton has endured a stop-start season but, despite the lack of wins and the abject defending, the signs of progression are definitely there.

Tomorrow’s clash with Bristol City will be another tough one.

Dean Holden’s side sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after a 3-1 defeat at Reading over the weekend, having started the season strongly under new management.

The absence of Kane and Cameron would be a huge miss for QPR tomorrow night – Cameron is a reliable and experienced head in the midfield, whilst Kane has seen some resurgent form in this campaign.