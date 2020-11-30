Fans love a journeyman and former representative of Bristol City, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and many more, Jon Stead, is a prime example of such a player.

Stead has over 150 goals in over 500 appearances in various competitions in a career that has spanned 18 years.

Early years…

Stead came through the academy at his local side, Huddersfield Town, making his debut at 19-years-old.

In the 2002-03 season, Stead scored just six goals. It was his impressive start to the 2003-04 season that caught the attention of bigger clubs. He scored 16 league goals for Huddersfield before making a big move away.

February 2004 saw Stead move to Blackburn for £1million but the move didn’t end well and he was moved on to Sunderland for £1.8million in June 2015.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

Back home…

In 2013, Stead returned back to his boyhood club, Huddersfield.

He marked his second stint at the club by scoring his first goal back at the club against local rivals Leeds United.

His second spell at Huddersfield saw Stead loaned out to both Oldham and Bradford City during his spell there.

Still going strong…

Notts County was the next club to come knocking for Stead, a club he spent almost four years at and scored 42 goals in 162 appearances.

Stead currently plays for League 2 new boys Harrogate Town. He joined Harrogate in 2019 and helped the side to promotion to the football league for the first time in their history.

He may be nearing 20 years of club action but Jon Stead looks like he has got a few more years in his legs for now.